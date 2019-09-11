|
|
Kimberly Kae (Munsterman) Seabert, 39, of Reeds Spring, MO and formerly of Crescent City, IL passed away on August 3, 2019 in Springfield, MO. Kim, her husband Jamin Seabert and step-son Braeden Seabert, were all together when they lost their lives in a tragic car accident. She was born on June 24, 1980 (on her grandmother Beverly's birthday) in Watseka, a daughter of Kenton and Rebecca (Grimes) Munsterman. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Aloha Munsterman and Robert Munsterman; great-grandmothers Lucille Koets and Eva Grimes; and a step-brother Matt Kafer.
Survivors include her father and step-mother, Kenton and Barbara Munsterman of St. Anne, IL; her mother and step-father, Rebecca and Chad Munsterman of Normal, IL; maternal grandparents, Robert and Beverly Grimes of Crescent City, IL; paternal grandparent Lucy Munsterman of Bourbonnais, IL; step-grandmother June Kraft of Normal, IL; step-son, Jakin Seabert of Reeds Spring, MO, step-daughter, Gracie Seabert of Watseka, IL; two daughters, Abby Cyr and Kinzie Seabert of Reeds Spring, MO; two sisters, Ashley Denny and husband Kyle Denny of Momence, IL, and Faith Munsterman of Cedar Rapids, IA; two step-brothers, Brandon Munsterman (Lindsey Roberts) of Terre Haute, IN, and Nate Kafer and wife Jennifer of Gilman, IL; one step-sister, Dannyel Kafer of Chicago; many nieces and nephews, uncles and aunts, cousins, friends, and her church family in Kimberling City, MO.
Kim was a member of the First Christian Church in Kimberling City, MO, and was a personal banker at Simmons Bank in West Branson, MO. Kim lived life to the fullest, loved spending time with her family and friends, and was a joy to be around. Her favorite pastime was spending time on Table Rock Lake and fishing with her family. Kim enjoyed volunteering in the community for fundraising events with her co-workers.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Kimberling City, MO and a Celebration of Life service was held at the Church of Christ in Martinton, IL on August 14, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to a Benefit Fund at the First Trust & Savings Bank in Watseka, IL for her daughters Abby and Kinzie.
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019