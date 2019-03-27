Kyle Martin, 22, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
He was born May 25, 1996 in Peoria, IL, the son of Jeromy Martin and Alicia (Watts) Martin.
Kyle was a laborer. He enjoyed baseball and fishing.
Surviving Mr. Martin is his parents, Jeromy Martin of Watseka and Alicia Martin of Savannah, GA; brothers, Noah Martin and Jaxson Martin of Watseka, and Lucas Hollis of Ohio; sister, Samantha Martin of Watseka; grandmother, Bonnie Gibson of Watseka; grandfather, Dennis Watts of Milford; and numerous cousins.
He is also preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents; and paternal grandmother.
A Private Visitation was held.
Cremation rites have been made accordingly.
-Paid obituary
