Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
L. Renee Tucker


1961 - 2020
L. Renee Tucker Obituary
L. Renee Tucker, 58, of Watseka passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. She was born on December 29, 1961 in Watseka, the daughter of Bill and Patricia (Hickman) Tucker. In addition to her parents, Renee is survived by two aunts, Nancy Tucker and Elaine Hickman both of Watseka; and several cousins, including Wayne Hickman III, Robbie Hickman and Orin Tucker.

Renee was a member of the Cary NC Methodist Church and enjoyed swimming. She was a bio-chemist for over 30 years with the USDA and served on the board of directors and held many positions with the Association of Glycogen Storage Disease. Renee was a participant and volunteer for the US Transplant Games for many years.

Private graveside services were held at G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Please share a memory of Renee at knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 25, 2020
