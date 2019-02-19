Lana Barrett, 71, of Fowler, died, Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born, August 31, 1947, to the late Cecil J. & Tena (Lucht) Phillips. She graduated from Watseka High School. She married, Kenneth "Whitey" Barrett, August 1, 1975, in Kentland; he died, September 3, 2018. She had worked as a custodian at the Benton County Library & had also worked at the Dairy Barn & the IGA in Fowler. She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She had served as President of the Fowler Park Board, where she was instrumental in the new tennis courts & the new pool. She was a member of the St. Ann Society & served as chairman of the Circle. She was an avid gardener & artist & did oil paintings.
Lana is survived by 4 Grandchildren & 2 Great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 2 Sons, James & John Vanderwal & a Granddaughter, Shelby Vanderwal.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 10 AM until the time of Rosary at 10:40 AM, with the Funeral Mass at 11 AM, with Father Robert J. Bernotas officiating, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 205 South Chestnut Street, Earl Park. Burial, immediately following, at Fowler Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting the Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Lana.
