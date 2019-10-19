Home

Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2222
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Watseka, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Watseka, IL
Larry Max Smith


1938 - 2019
Larry Max Smith Obituary
Larry Max Smith, 81, of Watseka, left this world to join his heavenly home on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, with his loving family at his side.
Larry was born May 19, 1938 in Rensselaer, IN, the son of Emerald and Mary (Keeling) Smith. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Larry was married to Virginia (Badger) Smith and they had three children. Following Ginny's death, he married Shirley Kohl Steel and they had two children. On June 21, 1974 he married Shirley Peters O'Brien at Calvary Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Anne; two sons, Larry Dean Smith and David Smith; three daughters, Lori Lyons, Mary Lee Stenstrom, and Dorrine Gahan; two step-children, Tamara O'Brien and Timothy O'Brien; eight grandchildren including, Dustin Tyler Smith, who was born on Larry's birthday and his fiancé Kaitley Davis; step-granddaughter, Amber (Josh) Durbin; three great grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; great-grandson to be born in March 2020, Max. Also surviving is one sister, Rosemary Miller of Sarasota, FL; sister-in-law's, Ginger (David) Howe, Linda Smith and Patricia Peters, and special great nephew, Colt Howe.
He was pre-deceased by his parents; brother, Terry Smith; and brother-in-law, Richard Peters.
He was a graduate of Crescent City High School. He worked for the Postal Service for over 37 years as a letter carrier and Postmaster before retiring in May 1998. Larry also drove the IMH transport van after retiring from the Post Office.
Larry loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, Nascar racing, country music, his church, and tinkering in his garage.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4 until 7pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, IL. A one-hour visitation will be held prior to services. Pastor Alex McNally will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, IL.
Memorials in Mr. Smith's name can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Calvary Lutheran Church, Calvary Lutheran Pre-School, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, IMH Hospice, or Donor's Choice.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019
