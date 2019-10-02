|
|
Lavera M. Bowen, 104, of Milford went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. She was born April 13, 1915 in Milford, the daughter of Ernest and Nora (Prater) Watts. She married William Preston Bowen on June 27, 1935 in Milford and he preceded her in death on October 12, 1955. She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; one sister; one son, Melvin Bowen; and one grandson, Phillip Burke.
She is survived by two daughters, Delores Bowen of Milford and Phyllisann (Ronald) Burke of Martinton; three grandchildren, Lori (Steve) Dillon of Ossian, IN, Ky Burke of Hartford City, IN and Beth Carriger of Lafayette, IN; seven great-grandchildren; twenty-one great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Bowen was a member of the Milford Christian Church, where she helped with VBS, Kings Club, taught Sunday School, and sang in the choir. She was also a member of Milford ESDA and Milford Lions Club. She worked at TRW Condensor, was a nurse's aide at the Iroquois Resident Home and delivered the Illiana Spirit for many years to homes and carriers. Lavera enjoyed needlework and visiting with people. She was very much a people person.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Milford Christian Church. Rev. Brent Zastrow and Rev. Neil Larimore will officiate. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery at Stockland.
Memorials may be made to the Milford Christian Church, Martinton Church of Christ, Prairie States Christian Camp or Vitas Hospice.
Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Please share a memory of Lavera at knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019