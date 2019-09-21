|
Leanora A. Marketto, 95, of Watseka passed away September 9, 2019 at Sheldon Health Care Center. She was born April 9, 1924 in Danville, the daughter of Antonio and Rachel (Sherrow) Perrone and they preceded her in death. Leanora married Harold W. Marketto in Danville on June 29, 1947 and he preceded her in death in 1976. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Marketto is survived by one son, Michael (Karen) Marketto of Colorado Springs, CO; one daughter, Melanie Gordon of Watseka; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and one sister, Jewell LaCombe of Danville.
Leanora was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, CCW, and American Nurses Association. She was a registered nurse and served in the Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. She was also a nurse for the Red Cross and at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. Fr. Michael Powell will officiate. Burial will follow at Sheldon Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Edmund Catholic Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, 2019