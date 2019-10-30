|
Leonard R. Wisniewski, age 84, of Martinton, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home.
He was born September 27, 1935 in Chicago, the son of Stephen & Therese Celesta Wisniewski.
In 1958, Leonard married Joan Lucheck in Chicago. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2009.
He was an architect in the Martinton area for many years. Leonard enjoyed Frank Lloyd Wright architecture and was a published author of 2 books on the subject of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Leonard taught architecture at Prairie State College and also substitute taught in Iroquois County for many years.
For many years, he played a quintessential Santa Claus on Route 1 North of Martinton, handing out candy canes along the highway.
Leonard and Joan were foster parents for many years, caring for 96 children throughout their lives.
Leonard was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a parishioner of St. Martin Catholic Church in Martinton.
Surviving are his children, George Wisniewski & Margo Mullegan of Iroquois, Daniel & Barb Wisniewski of Minnesota, Laura Wisniewski of Tennessee, Terry & Christine Wisniewski of Waynesville, Amy & Jeff Ruhbeck of Manteno, John Wisniewski of Kankakee, and Bill Havner of Beaverville; and seven grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Joan Wisniewski, he is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Eleanor.
Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville. Rev. Dan Belanger will celebrate the Mass.
Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019