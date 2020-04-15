|
Leslie L. Garrelts, 81 of Crescent City passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, He was born on September 8, 1938 in Loda, the son of Ernest and Marie (Scherf) Garrelts. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, LaVern Garrelts, and one sister, Patsy McNash.
He married Janice Brutlag in Woodworth on December 29, 1963 and she survives. He is also survived by two sons, Lyle (Dawn) Garrelts of Fowler, IN and Lloyd (Tonya) Garrelts of Nokomis; one daughter, Lynn (Mark) Sengele of Collinsville; three grandchildren, Brock (Heidi) Garrelts of Fowler, IN, Jenna (Trenton) Fadness of Silverdale, WA, and Luke Sengele of Collinsville; one great-grandson, Gunner Garrelts; two sisters, Phyllis Garner of Watseka and Beverly Ponton of Martinton; and five brothers, Virgil (Dorothy) Garrelts, of Kankakee, Wendell Garrelts of Milford, Leon (Barbara) Garrelts of Braidwood, Leroy (Sherry) Garrelts of Milford, and Larry Garrelts of Milford.
Mr. Garrelts was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Woodworth and attended Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. He was a veteran of the US Army and worked at CIPS and Ameren for 34 years in various capacities, ending as a utility foreman. He owned Garrelts Real Estate and Auction Company for 34 years, and he also enjoyed farming.
Private services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Woodworth. Rev. Michael Stoeger will officiate.
Burial will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Woodworth with graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion Post #23 and Iroquois County VFW Post #7450.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran School in Woodworth, Calvary Lutheran Preschool in Watseka, or to the donor's choice.
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 15 to Apr. 25, 2020