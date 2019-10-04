|
Levi Josiah Cross, 2, of Watseka passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his family's home.
Levi was born December 17, 2016 in Watseka, the son of Daniel and Pamela (Jones) Cross and they survive.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his big brother, Liam Cross (6); grandparents, Mark Dennis and Beverly Jean Cross of Milford and Sue and Ken Cantrell of Donovan; great-grandparents, Wanetta Waltz of Marshall, Connie Cross of Watseka, and Joan Cantrell of Bourbonnais; six aunts and uncles, Cynthia R. Cross, Heather Jones, Jay Jones, Carrie, Parry (Christina) Jones, and Tammy Arthur; great aunts and uncles, Steve (Susan) Cross, Dave (Sandy) Cross, John Cross, Rodney (Barbara) Cross, Julie (Jorge) Jones, Judy VanAntwerp, Chuck (Donna) Cantrell, and Kathy LaVoie; and many, many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Richard and Margaret Jones; his great-grandpa, Bill Cross; an aunt, Jackie; a great uncle, Greg LaVoie; and his older sister in heaven.
Levi was a very happy, always smiling little guy who loved to dance and swing, especially with his big brother. Levi enjoyed falling asleep to worship music and Oh how Levi loved to pray, even when he wasn't feeling well, he prayed. Most importantly, his big brother was the best medicine; he would help Levi to walk and dance and to move around once they were home after each treatment. Things Levi loved was the color green, Paw Patrol, Trains, and all of his stylish accessories.
Visitation will be from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Watseka Community High School Gymnasium. Pastor Ben Stone will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or OSF Children's Hospital Wing in Peoria, IL.
Mighty Levi – he may have been tiny, but he was mighty in the Lord.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 12, 2019