Lewis J. Fritch Sr., 76, of Wellington passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living. He was born on February 8, 1943 in Watseka, the son of Harold and Ervaline (Wells) Fritch. He married Gloria J. Henry in Milford on October 10, 1964 and she survives. In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Moore.
Along with his wife, Gloria Fritch, he is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Pete) Ellsworth of Clinton and Cynthia (Pete) Neal of Hoopeston; one son, Lewis "Jim" (Jeannie) Fritch Jr. of Milford; one sister, Judith Lynch of Watseka; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Fritch served in the United States Army in Germany in the Big Red One Division. He was a retired press operator.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Cremation rites have been accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Memorials may be made to The Arc of Iroquois County.
Published in Times Republic from July 9 to July 16, 2019