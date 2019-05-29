Guest Book View Sign Service Information Edwards Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Arcola , IL 61910 (217)-268-3885 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Edwards Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Arcola , IL 61910 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Gafield Cemetery Iroquois , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lisa Garrett Clark, 45 of Lovington, IL formerly of Crescent City, IL passed away at 12:55 A.M. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main, in Arcola, IL. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Gafield Cemetery in Iroquois, IL



Lisa was born on November 30, 1973 in Watseka, IL, a daughter of Don and Susan (Matherson) Garrett. Lisa was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many. She married Jeremy Clark of Chesterville, IL on August 5, 2005.



Lisa is survived by her husband, Jeremy, daughter, Roxanne, 7, both of Lovington, IL, her parents, Don and Susan Garrett of Crescent City, IL, two sisters, Lynn Gregory of Montgomery, TX, and Marlene (Sean) Raymond of Crescent City, IL; nieces and nephews; her in-laws, Greg and Pam Clark of Atwood, IL.



Among her many interests was the love of playing basketball. She was a member of the 1992 Crescent City basketball team that finished fourth in the state and she was selected to participate in the All-State Basketball Tournament and was named the most valuable player.



She was heavily involved in her community. She was on the park board, secretary of her church, girl scout leader, animal control officer and active in her daughter's school activities.



Before becoming a wife and full-time mother she was employed by the Iroquois County Sheriffs Office and Kankakee County Sheriff's Office.



Lisa was a kind soul who loved helping others.



