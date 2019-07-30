|
Loren D. Bauer, 90, of Cissna Park passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Accolade on Pells in Paxton. He was born December 13, 1928 in Cissna Park, the son of Charles G. and Barbara (Leman) Bauer and they preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Wesley, Arch, and Sam Bauer; and one sister, Arlene Moser.
He married Eileen Maurer on October 16, 1955 in Fairbury and she survives. Also surviving are three sons, Gregg (Shelley) Bauer of Normal, Bill (Beth) Bauer of Greenville, NC, and Ty (Shannon) Bauer of Dwight; one daughter, Lori (Tony) Kaufman of Champaign; two brothers, Marvin Bauer of Bloomington and Don (Glo) Bauer of Tucson, AZ; one sister, Thelma (Lloyd) Frey of Remington, IN; and eleven grandchildren.
Loren was a dairy farmer for many years. He was the past president of Guernsey Association and worked at Central Petroleum Sales (Cen-Pe-Co). Mr. Bauer sang with the singing men of WGNN for several years. He was an avid golfer and a loyal Cubs and Illini fan. Mr. Bauer was a member of the Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park. Loren served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park. Pastor Trey Scheffer will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the Cissna Park American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice or Christian Bible Missions.
Arrangements by the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Published in Times Republic from July 30 to July 31, 2019