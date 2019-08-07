|
|
Dillon, Lorin L
Born on January 22, 1931 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Passed away on August 4, 2019 in Watseka, IL.
Lorin was quiet and reserved, the perfect counterbalance to his late wife, Alice, who was the life of the party. He served in the US Air Force from 1950 until 1954 and was a long-term employee of AT&T (previously Illinois Bell), working on the construction of the DEW line in Alaska in the late 1950's. He enjoyed fishing in Canada and Minnesota and piloting small planes. His breakfast specialty for MN fishing trips was buckwheat pancakes, while the day after Christmas was the time for holiday chili. Lorin was honest, good, and true, and lived his life that way. He was meticulous in his hobbies of antique car restoration and airplane model building.
Forever present in his heart were immediate family members who preceded him in death: Alice, his wife of 43 years; parents, Lester and Clara Dillon; brothers, Donald, Guy, and Gordon; sister, Valda; and his sisters and brother-in-law.
Lorin is survived by his brother, Marvin; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. His family will forever remember his kindness and patience and is grateful for many years of shared experiences and special memories.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10am – 12pm (Noon), at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 pm (Noon).
Pastor Alex McNally will officiate.
Burial will follow at the Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville, IL.
Memorials in Mr. Dillon's name can be made to IMH Hospice.
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019