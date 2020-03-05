|
Lucille Mae Pence, 83, of Watseka passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. She was born June 21, 1936 in Rensselaer, IN, the daughter of Elmer and Mabel (Mathew) Deno and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Gene Deno; one sister, Vera Wetli; and one daughter-in-law, Debbie Pence.
She married James "Jim" Pence on May 25, 1957 in Goodland, IN and he survives. Also surviving are four children, Terry (Rhonda) Pence of Watseka, Lynette (Rich) Moyer of Watseka, Mike (Phyllis) Pence of Marshall and Scott (Kelly) Pence of Bourbonnais; one sister, Dorene Gretencord of Lafayette, IN; one sister-in-law, Wanda Pence of Clarksville, IN; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Pence was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. She worked with her husband in the family business, Pence Oil Company, for forty years and enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing and camping. Lucille loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. Fr. Michael Powell will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, St. Edmund Catholic Church CCW or Mahlah Comfort Dog Ministries.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 14, 2020