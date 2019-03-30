Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LuVerne Ethel Buchele. View Sign

LuVerne Ethel (Engelbrecht) Buchele, 98, died March 12, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. WWII veteran was privately interred beside husband Robert B. at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl). Online tributes



She is a descendent of the local Engelbrecht and Seggebruch families.



Born Sept. 21,1920 to Bernhard H.P. and Frieda C.M.(Seggebruch) Engelbrecht in Onarga, IL, second of four children.



Graduated from Watseka Community High School (1938); Inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society; BS degree with high honors in German and English from University of Illinois/Urbana-Champaign (1942); Master's degree, University of Chicago (AM 1947). Taught at various Illinois, Indiana, and California elementary schools.



She enlisted in the Women's Army Corps (WACs) in 1944. Because of her German language and math ability she was assigned to the 2nd Signal Service Battalion, Arlington Hall Station, VA; attained Tec 4 rank (Sgt) as a Cryptanalysis Technician, one of the famed "Code Girls" who deciphered enemy communications, top secret work crucial to Allied victory in 1945. Honorable discharge 1946.



Post-war, LuVerne met Navy veteran and PhD candidate Bob Buchele at the University of Chicago. Married Oct. 6, 1950; three children: Brad, Bette, and Jill. Lived in Los Angeles while Bob taught at



Volunteered for the Girl Scouts and her children's schools; was a long time activist against cruelty to animals especially inhumane use of the rodeo "bucking strap".



LuVerne, a self taught pianist, loved music. Even in her last year, she often broke into song, her clear soprano surprising listeners with such favorites as "Edelweiss".



Survived by daughter Bette Kay Buchele, grandson Keith Aaron (Janice Okimoto) Boychuk, son-in-law Dr. Rodney Boychuk, all of Honolulu; sister Jeanette Engelbrecht (Dr. Walter Whisler) of Wilmette, IL; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Preceded in death by son Brad Leslie Buchele, daughter Jill Roberta Buchele-Boychuk; LuVerne's husband Dr. Robert B Buchele, sister Margie Engelbrecht (late Arthur Benoit), and brother Kenneth Engelbrecht (late Helen Marie Hawthorne).



Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 996 N. State Route 49, Cissna Park, IL, 60924; or (



Visit the online guestbook at



- Paid obituary LuVerne Ethel (Engelbrecht) Buchele, 98, died March 12, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. WWII veteran was privately interred beside husband Robert B. at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl). Online tributes www.nmplimited.com. She is a descendent of the local Engelbrecht and Seggebruch families.Born Sept. 21,1920 to Bernhard H.P. and Frieda C.M.(Seggebruch) Engelbrecht in Onarga, IL, second of four children.Graduated from Watseka Community High School (1938); Inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society; BS degree with high honors in German and English from University of Illinois/Urbana-Champaign (1942); Master's degree, University of Chicago (AM 1947). Taught at various Illinois, Indiana, and California elementary schools.She enlisted in the Women's Army Corps (WACs) in 1944. Because of her German language and math ability she was assigned to the 2nd Signal Service Battalion, Arlington Hall Station, VA; attained Tec 4 rank (Sgt) as a Cryptanalysis Technician, one of the famed "Code Girls" who deciphered enemy communications, top secret work crucial to Allied victory in 1945. Honorable discharge 1946.Post-war, LuVerne met Navy veteran and PhD candidate Bob Buchele at the University of Chicago. Married Oct. 6, 1950; three children: Brad, Bette, and Jill. Lived in Los Angeles while Bob taught at UCLA ; moved to Honolulu in 1963 when he joined the Business school faculty at the U of Hawaii.Volunteered for the Girl Scouts and her children's schools; was a long time activist against cruelty to animals especially inhumane use of the rodeo "bucking strap".LuVerne, a self taught pianist, loved music. Even in her last year, she often broke into song, her clear soprano surprising listeners with such favorites as "Edelweiss".Survived by daughter Bette Kay Buchele, grandson Keith Aaron (Janice Okimoto) Boychuk, son-in-law Dr. Rodney Boychuk, all of Honolulu; sister Jeanette Engelbrecht (Dr. Walter Whisler) of Wilmette, IL; many nieces, nephews and cousins.Preceded in death by son Brad Leslie Buchele, daughter Jill Roberta Buchele-Boychuk; LuVerne's husband Dr. Robert B Buchele, sister Margie Engelbrecht (late Arthur Benoit), and brother Kenneth Engelbrecht (late Helen Marie Hawthorne).Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 996 N. State Route 49, Cissna Park, IL, 60924; or ( doctorswithoutborders.org ).Visit the online guestbook at timesrepublic.info. - Paid obituary Published in Times Republic from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites UCLA University of Illinois Return to today's Local Obituaries for Times Republic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.