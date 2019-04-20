Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lyal A. Mueller, 65, of Gilman entered into the arms of Jesus on April 17, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born January 22, 1954 in Watseka, the son of Wendell and Irma (Wessels) Mueller and they preceded him in death in addition to one son, Ryan King and one niece, Tricia Mueller.



He married Debra Holliman on February 18, 1989 in Gilman and she survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Tyra Mueller of Gilman, Daisy Mueller of Champaign, Richelle (Clayton) Cordes of Manteno and Kamyra Walls of Greenville; three sons, Tyran Mueller of Gilman, Dakota Hoffman of Decatur and Che Orozco of Champaign; four grandchildren, Audri, Gianna, Kai and Ryenne; two brothers, Neal (Linda) Mueller of Bend, OR and Bruce (Amanda) Mueller of Palatine; honorary parents, Charles and Jan Toberman of Bourbonnais; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Maxine Minard of Watseka; two sisters-in-law, Tina Schooolman of Onarga and Donna Monohan of Paxton; and several nieces and nephews.



Mr. Mueller was a member of Life Church in Gilman, where he hosted men's breakfast and was involved in church activities. He worked at BAC for 13 years and farmed in the Gilman and Onarga area for many years. Lyal was a former Sunday school teacher for St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Gilman as well as a Luthsponsor for the youth group. He went on several missions to Cuba and Mexico and was involved in Mission 50. He loved antiquing with his wife, traveling with his children, and camping. Lyal was a very humble servant for Jesus.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Life Church in Gilman. Rev. James Harkins will officiate.



Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Life Church in Gilman and also 1 hour prior to the service on Monday.



Memorials may be made to Life Church Building Fund.



