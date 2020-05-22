Lynne Carol (Martin) VanGrevenhof, age 73 of Ottawa, IL, passed peacefully the evening of May 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Houston, TX, surrounded by her family.??Lynne was born on January 28, 1947 in Watseka, IL to Oscar and Dallas (Hinkle) Martin. She married David VanGrevenhof on December 17, 1974. Lynne worked for nearly 30 years at Snap-on-Tools in Ottawa, IL which was like her 2nd family. She then worked with very close friends at Voyager in Ottawa until her retirement.??She was a deeply faithful woman with a generous spirit and a kind heart, who consistently put others first. She led a very quiet and private life of service to others, always helping, encouraging and praying for those in need. Her family and friends were extremely important to her; enjoying their company was her favorite pastime. She was a lifelong learner and voracious reader. She also loved all types of music and working on her many craft projects.??Each grandchild knew they were unconditionally and fiercely loved and she showered them with affection, frequent emojis, and gifts for every conceivable occasion. She taught them to always be kind to others, to express their creativity, and to be their truest selves. Her grandchildren brought her immense joy and she absolutely loved every cheer competition and dance recital she had the opportunity to attend.??Lynne was predeceased by her mother, Dallas Martin and her brother, Bruce Martin. She is survived by her husband, David VanGrevenhof of Ottawa; daughters Heather (Dennis) Kracik Chicago and Courtney Olesen of Houston, TX; three granddaughters Morgan Olesen of Katy, TX, Cassidy Olesen of San Marcos, TX and Julia Kracik of Chicago; great grandson Greyson Liam Garcia of Katy, TX; father Oscar Martin Watseka, IL; brother Randy Martin of the Quad Cities; her loving brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim & Linda VanGrevenhof of Norman, OK, Charles & MaryAnn VanGrevenhof of Morris, IL, Rick & Marsha VanGrevenhof of Peoria, IL, and Ed & Mary VanGrevenhof of Streator, IL, cousins, nephews, nieces and many dear friends.??A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for July 3rd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store