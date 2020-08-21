1/1
M. Dwayne Hallock
1931 - 2020
M. Dwayne Hallock, 88 of Watseka, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born on August 25, 1931 in Hoopeston, the son of Martin and Alta (Clute) Hallock.

He married Christine Anne Mear on September 27, 1958 in Martinton and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald; and one daughter, Deborah Anne Lubbert.

He is survived by two daughters, Michele Marie Hallock of Aurora, CO and Mary Hallock of Chicago.

Mr. Hallock was a member of the Watseka American Legion Post #23. He served in the United States Marine Corp from January 1952 until January 1954 during the Korean War. From a young age, he enjoyed working with his father at the grain elevator. He graduated from Donovan High School, where he met his wife, Christine. After he was honorably discharged in 1954, he worked as a farmer and in factories until he started with the Sheriff's Department in 1967, where he would serve 27 years until he retired in 1994. He was a train enthusiast and enjoyed going to train shows and expanding his collection he started as a child. He also enjoyed reading about trains and history, going to family reunions, watching football, basketball, and baseball, and was an avid Cubs fan.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka with graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion Post #23 and Iroquois County VFW Post #7450.

Memorials may be made to Watseka American Legion Post #23.

Please share a memory of Dwayne at www.knappfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Republic from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
