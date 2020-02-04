|
Margaret Ann Campbell, 91, of L'Erable and formerly of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on February 1, 2020 at Faith Place in Danforth. She was born on December 14, 1928 in Watseka, the daughter of Walter and Mildred (Tesche) Craft. She married Lengene "Gene" Campbell in Watseka in 1972 and he preceded her in death in 2004. In addition, she was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Craft.
Surviving are one son, Web Bohn (Becky) of Martinton; one daughter, Rebecca Bohn-Kern (Geoff) of Chicago; three grandchildren, Nicholas Bohn (Lindsay) of Ashkum, Kristy Arie (Nick) of Watseka, and Katy Bohn of Bloomington; five great grandchildren, Karsyn, Kwynn, and Blake Arie and Kooper and Kinnley Bohn.
Mrs. Campbell owned and operated The Longbranch in L'Erable from 1974-1992.
Per Margaret Ann's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
