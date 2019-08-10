Home

Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cissna Park United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Cissna Park United Methodist Church
Margaret "Maggie" Griswold


1948 - 2019
Margaret "Maggie" Griswold Obituary
Margaret "Maggie" Griswold, 70, of Claytonville passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was born October 25, 1948 in East Chicago, IN, the daughter of William R. and Donna (Popovich) Barnett. She married Gary A. Griswold on January 20, 1973 in Griffith, IN and he preceded her in death on January 3, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister and brother in law, Mary Louise and Floyd Sanders; and one nephew, David Sanders.

She is survived by one daughter, Sarah (Adam) Schleef of Onarga; two grandchildren, Gracie Elizabeth Schleef and Benjamin Adam Schleef; one niece, Melissa (Kendall) McGibney of Montpelier, VT; two great-nieces, Molly Louise McGibney and Maggie Parker McGibney; and many special paternal nieces and nephews.

Maggie was a member of the Cissna Park United Methodist Church. She and her husband owned and operated Griswold Feed, Inc. since 1992.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Cissna Park United Methodist Church. Rev. Molly Spence-Hawk will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral service at church from 9:00-11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carle Hospice or Cissna Park United Methodist Church.

The Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka is in charge of arrangements.

Please share a memory of Maggie at knappfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019
