Marie Hanford, 84, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Hanford.
She was born August 3, 1934 in Watseka, the daughter of Charles "Ed" Watts and Linnea (Smith) Watts.
Marie married Vernon W. Hanford at the Thawville Methodist Church on September 30, 1950. He preceded her in passing February 1, 2008.
Mrs. Hanford was a bookkeeper and office manager for the Old Courthouse Museum for over 25 years. She spent many hours volunteering for everything that took place at the Old Courthouse during her 25 years. She was a bookkeeper for Steamatic Carpet Cleaners and Frederick Jewelers in Bradley for 10 years, and for Hanford Carpet and Rentals. Marie was a lifetime member of the Iroquois County Historical Society and Iroquois County Genealogical Society. She coached the Watseka Girls Softball Iroquois Federal Team for 5 years and was an Assistant 4-H leader for the Watseka Wonders for 8 years. Marie was a member of the Christian Centennial Church. She enjoyed bird and squirrel watching, sewing, crafts, flower gardening, and spending time with her great-grand daughter, Addy.
Surviving Mrs. Hanford are her sons, Vernon E. "Butch" Hanford of Watseka, and Roger Hanford of Kentland, IN; daughter, Susan Hanford of Watseka; sisters, Carol Bear of Watseka, and Sharon Arnold of Farmville, VA; brothers, Larry Watts of Arkansas, and Alan Watts of Watseka; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; special grandson, John Hanford; special great-grandchild, Addy Hanford; many nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; and two sisters, Lois Bruens and Betty Coulman.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4-7pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11;00 am, at the Onarga Christian Church.
Burial will follow at Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville, IL.
Memorials in Mrs. Hanford's name can be made to or Donor's Choice.
Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2222
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2019