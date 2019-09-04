|
Marie L. Heeren, 102, of Gilman and formerly of Danforth passed away on August 31, 2019 at Sheldon Health Care in Sheldon. She was born on June 24, 1917 in Loda, a daughter of Edward E. and Wilhemina (Repp) Kietzman. Marie married Elmer Heeren in Roberts on June 22, 1941 and he preceded her in death on August 7, 1969. Also preceding her death were her parents; two brothers, Richard and Merlyn Kietzman; three sisters, Elizabeth Johnson, Feona Baker and Anna Steiner; and two infant great-grandchildren, Joseph and Alaina Fitzgerald.
Survivors include two daughters, Karon (Dale) Brutlag of Yorkville and Jeanette (Dave) McKee of Carlinville; two sons, Harold (Judith) Heeren of Rockford and Theodore (Melissa) Heeren of Seminole, FL; sister-in-law, Carol Bertram of Gilman; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Marie was a member of St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gilman where she taught Sunday School for many years and was active in the ladies group and sewing group. She enjoyed making quilts, reading, gardening, doing puzzles, and playing cards.
Funeral services will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gilman with Pastor Pete Hinrich and Pastor Elizabeth Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Iroquois Memorial Park Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gilman.
Arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019