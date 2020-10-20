Marie Wilson, age 99, of Beaverville passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Faith Place in Danforth. She was born June 18, 1921 in Bourbonnais, the daughter of Walter and Laura (Sthay) Laney. Marie married Harley A. Wilson, March 30, 1940 in St. Anne. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2004.



Marie was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of the Star Club. Marie loved spending time with her grandchildren and was a terrific cook.



Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Judy (Robert) Arseneau of Beaverville, Sharon Carney of Freeport, Shirley (Lee) Carlson of Donovan; four grandchildren, Todd(Angie) Arseneau, Tina (Carl) Keller, Mike Carney, Jason (Kendra) Wilson; six great-grandchildren, Westin (Maria) Arseneau, Tana Arseneau, Katelyn Klosinski, Addison Wilson, Brodi Winge, Payton Winge; one great-great-grandchild on the way in March; and one sister, Rose Burton of Clifton.



In addition to her husband, Harley A. Wilson; Marie is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Ovid Laney, Ed Laney, Frank Laney, Richard Laney; and three sisters, Bernice Page, Annie Pray, and Louise Benjamin.



Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the noon funeral service at the Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Interment will follow at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Beaverville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store