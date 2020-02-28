|
Marietta Kay (Rogers) Varboncoeur, 71, of Watseka passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. She was born on August 2, 1948 in Watseka, the daughter of James H. and Eleanor L. (Wood) Rogers.
Marietta is survived by her sons, Todd Fish of Rockford and Kevin Trumble of Ferndale, MI; her partner, Robert Buckley; step-son, Charles Buckley; special daughter-in-law, Wende Norris-Varboncoeur; step-sons, Jeff, Jon and Joe Varboncoeur; two sisters, Leatha Romine of Watseka and Kathy Breckinridge of Portage MI; brother-in-law, Merideth (Judy) Varboncoeur; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Jory and Colte Fish, Misty (Alex) Heagle, Ashley Varboncoeur, Alex Hayes and Hunter Buckley; six great-grandchildren, Damon, Ellianna, Jordan and Aria Fish, and Olivia and Wyatt Heagle; and one uncle, Everett Wood of Nicholasville, KY. Also surviving are nieces, Tracy Chabrier-Huizenga, Kelly Steffens, Wanda K. Turnbull, Tasha (Terry) James, Tabitha Rogers, Cassidy Rogers and Tifanie A. Romine; nephews, Michael (Kandace) Rogers, Kirt (Tonya) Rogers, Doug Rogers, Clayton Rogers, Tylor Rogers and Ryne Romine; special friends, Lynda Guynn, Donna Blair and Teresa Willis; and many loving cousins.
Marietta was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Henry and Birdie Rogers, and Clarence and Amanda Wood; husbands, Terry L. Trumble and Miles V. Varboncoeur; brothers, Kenneth W. Rogers, William C. Rogers, Colin Kelly and James H. Rogers Jr.; brother-in-law, David Romine; aunts, Maxine Williams, Leona Wood, Helena Probasco, Clarice Farrand and Janice Rogers; uncles, Herbert Wood and Alf Rogers; niece, Kandy (Rogers) Peterson; and great-niece, Teresa Rogers.
Marietta worked at Electronic Components, Howard Industries, Littlefuse, K-Mart and Bosch.
Marietta had an infectious smile and easy going personality and had many friends. She was loved and admired by many. Marietta enjoyed people and loved to laugh. Marietta loved kids and animals, she loved her Molly Girl, Sweet Pea, Buddy Boy and Honey. Marietta had a special place in her heart for great-niece, Ella Rogers and great-nephews, Westin and Cohen Kelly Rogers, who called her Grandma. Family was important to her and she was important to her family. She had a very soft heart and enjoyed helping people. She loved traveling and especially traveling with her son, Kevin and Bruce.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka from 2:30-5:00 pm. There will be no funeral service and private burial will take place later. Memorials may be made to ICARE or to The ARC of Iroquois County.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2020