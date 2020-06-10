Marilyn Nally Stanton, 93, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at The New Homestead in Guthrie Center, Iowa.



Marilyn was born to Jack and Sybil Nally on May 29, 1927 in Flint, MI. She grew up in Watseka, Il where she met her husband, John, in the first Grade. She attended MacMurray College and the University of Illinois, where she graduated with honors as a member of the first class in the field of Social Work. After moving around the country for John's career, they settled down in Des Moines, Iowa to raise their two sons, Jeff and Roger. Marilyn worked for the Des Moines Human Rights Commission, highlighting a life dedicated to equality for everyone. Later in life, Marilyn did social work for various organizations in Illinois, particularly those serving troubled youths. After retirement, Marilyn worked at the Watseka Public Library (probably her favorite job). Marilyn enjoyed books, talking with young children, Michael Jordon, the Chicago Bulls and Frank Sinatra.



Marilyn is survived at death by her two sons, Jeffrey (Libby) and Roger; four grandchildren, Jack (Kristian) Stanton, Teddy Stanton, Jeffrey Stanton and Megan Stanton.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John, August 6, 2002.



Funeral services will be announced later. Memorials may be given to the Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St. Watseka, Illinois 60970.



The family would like to thank the staff of The New Homestead and Hospice of the Midwest for the care and compassion that they provided.





