Marilyn Nally Stanton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Nally Stanton, 93, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at The New Homestead in Guthrie Center, Iowa.

Marilyn was born to Jack and Sybil Nally on May 29, 1927 in Flint, MI. She grew up in Watseka, Il where she met her husband, John, in the first Grade. She attended MacMurray College and the University of Illinois, where she graduated with honors as a member of the first class in the field of Social Work. After moving around the country for John's career, they settled down in Des Moines, Iowa to raise their two sons, Jeff and Roger. Marilyn worked for the Des Moines Human Rights Commission, highlighting a life dedicated to equality for everyone. Later in life, Marilyn did social work for various organizations in Illinois, particularly those serving troubled youths. After retirement, Marilyn worked at the Watseka Public Library (probably her favorite job). Marilyn enjoyed books, talking with young children, Michael Jordon, the Chicago Bulls and Frank Sinatra.

Marilyn is survived at death by her two sons, Jeffrey (Libby) and Roger; four grandchildren, Jack (Kristian) Stanton, Teddy Stanton, Jeffrey Stanton and Megan Stanton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, August 6, 2002.

Funeral services will be announced later. Memorials may be given to the Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St. Watseka, Illinois 60970.

The family would like to thank the staff of The New Homestead and Hospice of the Midwest for the care and compassion that they provided.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Republic from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Always loved when Marilyn came in to my flower shop. She had such an awesome attitude! Prayers to her family
Marilyn conger
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved