Marion was an amazingly fun lady. She was a social media user and avid textor. She thoroughly enjoyed having pizza and beer with her grandchildren. She coined phrases such as "hello, hello", "jumpin jellybeans", "geez oh pete", "holy moley", "sheesh","love you, love you", and "whatever". Marion Carolyn Horney (Beringer) died peacefully May 4th, 2019 in Danforth, IL at Prairieview Lutheran Home at the age of 98.She is survived by her children Jim (Marge) Horney of Beecher, Tom (Mary) Horney of Homewood, Ned (Doreen) Horney of Lexington, Ray (Debbie) Horney of Macomb, Gene Horney of Phoenix AZ, Carol (JR) Kaufmann of Watseka, and Paul (Tammy) Horney of New Lenox. She is survived by her many grandchildren Michael Horney, Danielle Horney, Nicole Horney, Linzie (Jordan) Slater, Jeff (Angie) Horney, Matt Horney, Chris (Allison) Kaufmann, Kelly (Osama Raslan) Kaufmann, Mitchell Horney, and Kevin Horney. She is survived by six great-grandchildren Caden, Westley, Ilsa, Aliyanna, Gabriella, and Mariam. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry, her beloved daughter Penny Sue, and daughter-in-law Karen (Bournazos) Horney.Marion was born August 23, 1920 in Rogers Park, IL to Charles and Cecilia (Haas) Beringer. Marion and Henry Horney lived in Dolton, IL where they started Horney's Dime Store later to become Value Village. They were among the original founders of New Hope School for the Developmentally Disabled.Marion was an amazingly fun lady. She was a social media user and avid textor. She thoroughly enjoyed having pizza and beer with her grandchildren. She coined phrases such as "hello, hello", "jumpin jellybeans", "geez oh pete", "holy moley", "sheesh","love you, love you", and "whatever".

