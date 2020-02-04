|
Mrs. Martha Armstrong McClatchey, age 91, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born April 11, 1928 in Kokomo, Indiana to John and Virginia Duke.
Mrs. McClatchey was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida who moved from Watseka, Illinois in 2015. She was Methodist by faith and was a member of the Watseka First United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved playing cards and watching Chicago Cubs Baseball. She was a very kind, loving, and caring person.
Mrs. McClatchey was preceded in death by her father and mother; husband Medford "Mac" L. McClatchey of 62 years; and brother Richard "Dick" Duke.
Mrs. McClatchey is survived by her daughter Anita Ann Walsh and husband Tim of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; son Scott Alan McClatchey and wife Kay of Encinitas, California; brother James "Jimmy" Duke of Morgantown, Indiana; sister in law Marjann "Micky" Duke of Menominee, Michigan; grandchildren Sean Walsh, Lindsay Wilson with husband Baxter, Kyle McClatchey, and Megan McClatchey.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, Illinois.
Flowers are being accepted, or donations can be made to either the Watseka First United Methodist Church 301 South 4th Street, Watseka, IL 60970, or the in remembrance of Mrs. McClatchey, www.alz.org .
