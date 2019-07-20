Marvin E. Perzee, 76, of Ashkum passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He was born October 9, 1942 in Watseka, the son of Nellie (Koets) Perzee. He was preceded in death by his mother; one brother, Wendell Perzee; one daughter, Karen Cox; one grandson, Zachary Rabideau; and one niece, Alana Perzee.

He married Sharon K. Durst on September 21, 1979 in Danville and she survives. Also surviving are two brothers, Merle Perzee of Danforth and Wayne (Cheryl) Perzee of Olathe, Kansas; one daughter, Kim (Robert) Rabideau of Clifton; one son-in-law, Kevin Cox of Bloomington; grandchildren, Quentin (Christy) Rabideau, Alex and Sean Rabideau, Jeremy Giles, Cory (Marisa) Giles, and Noah, Annalise and Conner Cox; great-grandchildren, Camden and Grayson Rabideau, Amina, North and Ani Rabideau, and Cillian Giles; and nieces and nephews, Chrissy (Kevin) Marose and Aaron Perzee.

Marvin was a member of many professional organizations and received several awards and honors including: in 1963, American Farmer Degree – FFA; 1963-1969, Army Reserves; 1963-1992, Iroquois County Republican Precinct Committeeman and Chairman for 14 years; 1965 to present, leader of the Ashkum Chargers 4-H Club; 1965 to present, served on the Board of Directors of the Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Fairs Association and was elected President in 1973 and then assumed the role of Vice-President in 2019; 1968 to present, member of Elks Club, Moose Club, American Hampshire Sheep Association and Farm Bureau; 1971-1981, member of Iroquois County Extension Youth Council; 1971, Vice-Chairman American National Red Cross Fund Campaign; 1973, Outstanding Young Farmer Award recipient – Illinois Jaycees; 1974, appeared in Awards Volume of Outstanding Young Men of America; 1979 to present, member of Legislative Committee for the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs and Chairman for 40 years; 1979-present, Vice-President of Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Association – Northern District; 1979-1984, member of Department of Agriculture Advisory Board; 1980, recipient of the Iroquois County Extension Council Alumni award for distinguished service; 1982-1983, President of Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Association- Northern District; 1983-1984, member of Advisory Board for Division of Fairs and Horse Racing; 1984-1989, Director of Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs; 1984, recipient of Department of Agriculture, Fairman of the Year Award; 1990-1998, appointed to the State Fair Advisory Board; 1990-1991, President of Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs; 1992-1996, Director at Large of Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs; 1999, Prairie Farmer – Master Farmer Award; 1999-2003, appointed to Attorney General Jim Ryan's Advisory Board; 2005, Watseka Times Republic – Lifetime Achievement Award; 2006, Kankakee Daily Journal – Farm Family of the Year Award; 2007, inducted into the University of Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame; 2014, Certificate of Appreciation – OPTIONS Center for Independent Living; 2014 to present, State of Illinois Advisory Board Carnival Safety Board; and 2019, Recognition of Service to Fair Industry From Illinois House and Senate.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the 5:00 p.m. funeral service on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Iroquois County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, north of Crescent City. Visitation will also resume after the funeral service. Pastor Don Gillespie will officiate. Burial will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Danforth Reformed Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Fair.

Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Published in Times Republic from July 20 to July 27, 2019