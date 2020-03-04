|
Mary Kay Rabe, 77, of Watseka passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Heritage Woods in Watseka. She was born on October 9, 1942 in Cheneyville, the daughter of Paul Jay Sr. and Catherine (Newman) Houmes. Mary Kay married Roger Wendell Rabe on February 3, 1962 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.
Mary Kay is survived by her husband Roger Rabe of Watseka; her children Teresa (Jeff) Parish of Catlin, Mark (Crystal) Rabe of Crescent City and Ruthanne (Paul) Hammett of St. Louis; her siblings Shirley Guttman of Beaver Creek, OH, Diane Houmes of Watseka, Paul Jr (Carol) Houmes of Watseka and Angela Jones of Donovan; two brothers-in-law Dennis (Nancy) Rabe and Stuart (Neva) Rabe; three sisters-in-law Barbara Bohlmann, Sandra Rabe and Leola Rabe-Rader; her grandchildren Jeremy (Courtney) Parish, Autumn Parish, Nicholas (Nikki) LeVeque, Trenton (Jessica) Rabe, Madison Hammett and Lauren Hammett; her great-grandchildren Kyli, Ellie, Adeline, Evan, Liam, Audrey and Sebastion; and an aunt Jane Houmes Smith of Watseka.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary Kay worked as a Graphic Designer for the Times-Republic for 29 years. She enjoyed homemaking, cooking, baking and canning. During the Iroquois County Fair, she won numerous Grand Champion Ribbons for her baked goods.
She was a 4-H Leader of Crescent City Arrowcrest for many years, and an Iroquois County Fair Board Member. Mary Kay also taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. She was a member of the Crescent City Development Association, as well as, a member of the committee to develop and build Heritage Park in Crescent City.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10am until the 12pm Funeral Service at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. Burial will follow the service at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Woodworth. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church and Preschool.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020