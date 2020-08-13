Mary L Carley, 92, of Watseka passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at her home. She was born March 5, 1928 in Evanston, IL, to A.J. (Sox) and Dorothy Griffin (Minner) Sodini. She married M. Dale Carley on August 16, 1951 in Streator, IL and he preceded her in death on March 15, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Joanne O'Donnell, and 1 niece.
Surviving are two sons, Dr. James A. (Linda) Carley of Pontiac, IL and Steven (Mary E) Carley of Crescent City, IL. 9 Grandchildren: Jamie (Rick) Doubet of Pontiac, IL, Dr. Ryan (Dr. Natalie) Carley of Pontiac, IL, Lindsay (Dr. Nick) Buchheit of Lake St. Louis, MO, Dr. Blake (Dr. Alexandra) Carley of Mequon, WI, Dr. Kelsey (Eric) Davis of Pontiac, IL, Tyler Carley and Tristan Carley of Pontiac, IL, Dillon Carley and Cody Carley of Crescent City, IL. Mary also has 18 great grandchildren.
Mary was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka as well as a longtime member of Shewami Country Club. She was a lifetime member of the Iroquois County Hospital Auxiliary and Iroquois County Historical Society, and also a board member of Iroquois County Republican Women for over 40 years. Mary retired as a bookkeeper of Carley Advertising in 1994.
Mary loved her family and many dear friends. She was grateful for a long and happy life on this beautiful earth and appreciated every day.
A private service will be held at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka on Saturday, August 15th. Private burial will be in Flesher Cemetery in Crescent City, IL.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the Watseka Elks Lodge.
