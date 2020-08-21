



Mary L. Pfingsten, 92 of Watseka passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. She was born on May 31, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wi, the daughter of Jacob and Helene (Doege) Brechtel. She married Arnold Pfingsten on September 20, 1952 in Milwaukee and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one son, John. She is survived by two daughters, Heidi (Donald) Lomasney of Wheaton and Wendi (Devlin) Barnes of Winona Lake, IN; three grandchildren, Elisabeth Heuer, Leah Lomasney, and Marisha Sallis; one great-grandchild, Liam Heuer; two sisters, Dorothy Hopp of St. Charles, MO and Anita Brechtel of Harrisonburg, VA; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pfingsten was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka and sang in the choir for many years. Graveside services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery at Woodworth at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Rev. Alex McNally will officiate. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka or to the donor's choice. Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.





