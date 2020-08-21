1/1
Mary L. Pfingsten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Mary L. Pfingsten, 92 of Watseka passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. She was born on May 31, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wi, the daughter of Jacob and Helene (Doege) Brechtel. She married Arnold Pfingsten on September 20, 1952 in Milwaukee and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one son, John. She is survived by two daughters, Heidi (Donald) Lomasney of Wheaton and Wendi (Devlin) Barnes of Winona Lake, IN; three grandchildren, Elisabeth Heuer, Leah Lomasney, and Marisha Sallis; one great-grandchild, Liam Heuer; two sisters, Dorothy Hopp of St. Charles, MO and Anita Brechtel of Harrisonburg, VA; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pfingsten was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka and sang in the choir for many years. Graveside services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery at Woodworth at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Rev. Alex McNally will officiate. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka or to the donor's choice. Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Segur-Knapp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved