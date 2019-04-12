Mary Lou Holt, 89, of Watseka passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Sheldon Health Care Center. She was born May 24, 1929 in Chrisman, the daughter of Harry and Nellie Jeffers. She married Charles B. Hopkins and he preceded her in death in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Bernard D. Jeffers, Francis "Rabbit" Jeffers and Donald L. Jeffers.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff Hopkins and Charles M. Hopkins both of Watseka; two grandchildren, Charles A. Hopkins of Watseka and Alcy Mae (Andy) Anderson-Poulas of Watseka; and one great-grandchild, Lucian Jeffrey Poulas of Watseka.
Mary Lou was a member of Trinity Church in Watseka.
Cremation rites will be accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka and burial will be held at a later date at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
