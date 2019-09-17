Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp Funeral Home
201 West Jones
Milford, IL 60953
(815) 889-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pentecost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Pentecost

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Pentecost Obituary
Mary Lou Pentecost, 90, of Milford passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. She was born November 29, 1928 in Milford, the daughter of George and Dorothy (Probasco) Books and they preceded her in death. Mary married Philip "Flip" E. Pentecost in Kankakee on April 17, 1946 and he preceded her in death on August 9, 2005. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Vickie (Joe) Bachman of Pontiac; one brother, George Books of Indiana; one sister, Betty (Books) McGee of Indiana; and three grandchildren, Tammie Sue Perry, David Wayne Garrelts, and William Eugene Pentecost.
Mrs. Pentecost is survived by seven children, Phyllis (L.B.) McLaughlin of Milford, Thelma (Fred Wright) Garrelts of Milford, Dennis (Dolores) Pentecost of Milford, Richard (Becky) Pentecost of Woodland, Cindy (John) Cloutier of Danville, Troy Pentecost of Milford, and Shelley (Brian) Meier of Milford; 18 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; and one brother, Russell Books of Peru, IN.
Mary was a member of Milford Christian Church and the Jolly Grandmothers Club. She loved attending East Enders annual event. She also loved sewing, crocheting, cooking, playing cards, cross stitching, and putting together puzzles.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Milford Christian Church in Milford. Rev. Brent Zastrow will officiate. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.
Memorials may be made to Milford Christian Church or Milford Ambulance.
Please share a memory of Mary at www.knappfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now