Mary Lou Pentecost, 90, of Milford passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. She was born November 29, 1928 in Milford, the daughter of George and Dorothy (Probasco) Books and they preceded her in death. Mary married Philip "Flip" E. Pentecost in Kankakee on April 17, 1946 and he preceded her in death on August 9, 2005. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Vickie (Joe) Bachman of Pontiac; one brother, George Books of Indiana; one sister, Betty (Books) McGee of Indiana; and three grandchildren, Tammie Sue Perry, David Wayne Garrelts, and William Eugene Pentecost.
Mrs. Pentecost is survived by seven children, Phyllis (L.B.) McLaughlin of Milford, Thelma (Fred Wright) Garrelts of Milford, Dennis (Dolores) Pentecost of Milford, Richard (Becky) Pentecost of Woodland, Cindy (John) Cloutier of Danville, Troy Pentecost of Milford, and Shelley (Brian) Meier of Milford; 18 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; and one brother, Russell Books of Peru, IN.
Mary was a member of Milford Christian Church and the Jolly Grandmothers Club. She loved attending East Enders annual event. She also loved sewing, crocheting, cooking, playing cards, cross stitching, and putting together puzzles.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Milford Christian Church in Milford. Rev. Brent Zastrow will officiate. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.
Memorials may be made to Milford Christian Church or Milford Ambulance.
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25, 2019