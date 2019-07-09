Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Gudeman. View Sign Service Information Segur-Knapp Funeral Home 219 South 4th Street Watseka , IL 60970 (815)-432-2406 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Gudeman, 76 of Bourbonnais passed away on July 5, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 3, 1942 in Cissna Park, IL a daughter of Leonard W. and Louise A. Rudin Gudeman. Survivors include seven sisters, Sarah (George Jr) Melton of Peoria; Esther Andreas of Bourbonnais; Judy Edelman of Onarga; Edna (Jerry) Cluver of Cissna Park; Leah Joy (Lyle) Oberg of Cottonwood, AZ; B. Jean Robra of Norden, Germany; and Aldine (Scott) Blunier of Brazil; five brothers, Charles Gudeman of Columbia Falls, MT; John (Sandy) Gudeman of Wildwood, MO; Alfred Gudeman of San Diego, CA; Dan (Myrna) Gudeman of Florence, OR; and David (Debbie) Gudeman of Watseka. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joseph and Samuel Gudeman; one brother in law, Paul Andreas; one nephew and one niece.

Mary attended First Christian Church in Watseka and was a care giver to many area people. She enjoyed reading, embroidering, and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will held on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka with Pastor Silas Montgomery officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in the Cissna Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Historical Society.

Published in Times Republic from July 9 to July 16, 2019

