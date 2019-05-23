Melvin "PETE" Dirks, WWII Army Veteran, 96 years of age, of Gilman, IL , passed away on May 20th at the Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth , IL.
Beloved husband of the late Esther nee Doeden. Loving Father of Doug (Marsha) Dirks and Debi (Jeff) York. Proud grandfather of Todd, Tiffany, Lorie, Clint and Corey. Great grandfather of 10.
Pete was a proud member of the American Legion Post #551 for over 70 years and a member of the United Methodist Church in Onarga, IL. Cremation services were accorded and graveside interment will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois 800-622-8358.
Published in Times Republic from May 23 to May 29, 2019