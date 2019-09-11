Home

Merrill M. Redman

Merrill M. Redman Obituary
Merrill M. Redman, 90, of Watseka passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

Merrill was born February 6, 1929 in Stockland, the youngest son of Guy and Hazel (Martin) Redman. He was married to Patricia Shropshire of Watseka from 1949-1989. He was then married to Mary Debus and she survives.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Redman of Watseka; son, Jack (Ruth) Redman of Denton, TX; daughter, Jill (Gary) Pratt of Chisago City, MN; step-son, Jim (Melissa) Debus of North Carolina; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jenice) Pratt, Cory (Jennifer) Redman, Tyler (Magon) Redman, James (Erin) Redman, and McKenna, Tanner, and Brenneka Debus; great-grandchildren, Abigail Pratt, Alex Pratt, Graham Redman, and Jackson Redman.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Hobert, Jack, and Eugene Redman; and infant son, James Kenneth Redman.

Merrill attended the First United Methodist Church in Watseka and was a member of the Watseka Kiwanis Club and Watseka Masonic Lodge. He was a Sales Manager at Uarco for thirty years as well as owned and operated Pine Forest Lodge in Mercer, WI for twelve years.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Pastor Kara Berg will officiate. Burial will follow at G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Please share a memory of Merrill at knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019
