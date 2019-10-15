|
|
Michael J. Burns, 51, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.
He was born March 4, 1968 in Riverside, CA, the son of Wayne Burns and Mary Lou Schroeder.
Michael was a sales manager for Rent-A-Center for several years. He was a member of the Cornerstone Church in Woodland and a Missionary with Project Michelangelo.
Surviving Mr. Burns is his sister, Susan Paquette of Riverside, CA; niece, Melissa Paquette of Riverside, CA; nephew, Zachary Paquette of Riverside, CA; aunt, Phyllis Ferrero of Crescent City; uncle, Russell Schroeder of Watseka, IL; and many cousins.
Visitation will be held on October 18, 2019 from 1-2pm, at Cornerstone Church in Woodland, IL.
Funeral Services will take place at 2:00 pm following the visitation. Pastor PJ Parker will officiate.
Burial will follow at Body Cemetery in Woodland, IL.
Memorials in Mr. Burns's name can be made to Project Michelangelo.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, 2019