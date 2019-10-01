Home

Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2222
Michael J. Memenga

Michael J. Memenga Obituary
Michael J. Memenga, 32, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
He was born on January 29, 1987 in Chicago, IL, the son of James Lake and Margaret Memenga.
Mike was a Paramedic for Riverside and Fire Fighter for the Aroma Park and Watseka Fire Department. He enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, fishing, and watching the White Sox, Bulls, Bears, and Redskins. Michael was passionate about giving back to his community.
He married Robyn Poplawski in Watseka, IL on December 31, 2009.
Surviving Mr. Memenga is his wife, Robyn Memenga of Watseka, IL; daughter, Emma Memenga; paternal parents, James Lake and Margaret Memenga of Chicago, IL; brothers, Jimmy (Jamie) Memenga of Chicago, IL, and Joey Memenga of New Mexico; sisters, Patricia Memenga of Chicago, IL, and Nina Memenga of Chicago, IL; several nieces and nephews; and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his Aunt (Mom) Sharon Memenga; and sister, Gina Memenga.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-7pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL. Another visitation will be held an hour prior. Pastor Elaine Daugherty will officiate.
Memorials in Mr. Memenga's name can be made to the Watseka Fire Association
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9, 2019
