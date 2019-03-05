Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Milton C. "Pete" Brady, 84, of Watseka passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Watseka Rehab and Healthcare in Watseka. He was born on April 17, 1934 in Watseka, the son of Clifford Clarence and Mary Elizabeth (Walden) Brady. He married Cynthia E. Graves in 1968 and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Cindy Brady of Watseka, Pete is survived by two daughters, Kathryn McVay of Illinois and Terry Lynn (Gregory) Skinner of Georgia; one son, Anthony Brady of California; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Arthur and Max; three sisters, Louise, Kathryn, and Maxine; and one son, Michael Joseph Brady.

Mr. Brady served in the United States Army and was active with Golden Gloves Boxing while serving in the military. He was a member of Centennial Christian Church in Watseka. Pete was the owner of a plaster business and owned and operated Pete and Speedy's BBQ in Watseka.

A memorial service will be at 12:00 noon on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Centennial Christian Church in Watseka. Joe Hughes will officiate. A memorial visitation will take place before the service on Thursday from 10:00-11:45 am.

Memorials may be made to the family's wishes.

Cremation rites have been handled by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

