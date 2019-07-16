Nona "Nonie" Lee (Nordmeyer) Lund, 82, of Watseka entered her eternal home with her Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Visitation will be 10a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 16, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse. A funeral service will follow. Rev. Kene Whybrew will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Nonie was born December 3, 1936, in Kankakee, the daughter of Clarence and Minnie (Treptow) Nordmeyer of Chebanse. She married Charles Brough in July, 1955, in Chebanse. They had two children, Lori (Eric "Rick") Shule of Ashkum, and Lon (Sharon) Brough, of Clifton, who survive. In 1974 she married Carl Fortino who died in 1981. She married Richard Lund in 1984 and he died in 1998.

Also surviving are six grandchildren: Aimee (Greg) Chandler of Onarga; Aaron (Erica) Shule and Adam (Kendra) Shule, of Ashkum; Allie Cailteux of Atlanta, Georgia; Whitney (Joseph) Kieca of Batavia; and Austin (Jessica) Brough of Mahomet. Greatgrandchildren include: Addyson, Aubrey, and Nathan Chandler of Onarga; Landon, Brady, Carter, Myles, Declan, Aiden, and Kane Shule of Ashkum, and another greatgrandchild due in December.

Nonie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Eugene "Scooter" Nordmeyer.

Nonie was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Chebanse. She was a beloved waitress at Redwood Inn, Kankakee, for more than 25 years and arranged flowers at the Flower Shak in Watseka for nearly 20 years. Nonie loved garage sales and auctions. She loved traveling and especially enjoyed a week every summer in Chetek, WI, with family.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse; Kankakee Valley Hospice; the Ashkum Lions Club, or the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

Published in Times Republic from July 16 to July 23, 2019