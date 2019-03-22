Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Blain. View Sign

Nora Blain, 90, of Crescent City, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018.



She was born on October 11, 1928 in Martinton, IL, the daughter of Anthony Shyke and Margaret (Cassidy) Shyke.



Nora married Philip Blain in Watseka on December 29, 1951



Nora spent her life selflessly caring for family and others. She was a member of the Watseka VFW and supported the Martinton Food Bank and Crescent City Paramedics. She also enjoyed playing cards and watching sports, especially tennis.



Surviving Mrs. Blain is her son, Leland (Soon Ik) Blain of Mahomet, IL; daughter, Connie Blain of Portage, IN; sisters, Eileen (Ira) Ratliff of Martinton, IL, and Margaret Leveque of Ashkum, IL; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jacob) Blain Christen of Chandler, AZ, Jill Blain of Chandler, AZ, and Joy Blain of Mesa, AZ; great-grandchildren, Leandra and Liev Blain Christen of Chandler, AZ; a special niece Susan Ratliff Thomas, and numerous other nieces and nephews.



She is also preceded in death by both parents; husband, Philip; sister, Mary DeWitt; two brothers-in-law, Jack DeWitt and Vernon Leveque; and great-grandson, Leo Blain Christen.



Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 1-3pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.



Graveside Services will follow with the burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton, IL.



Memorials in Mrs. Blain's name can be made to the , Martinton Food Bank and/ or Crescent City EMS.





Please leave your memories for the family at HYPERLINK "www.baierfuneralhome.com



-Paid obituary Nora Blain, 90, of Crescent City, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018.She was born on October 11, 1928 in Martinton, IL, the daughter of Anthony Shyke and Margaret (Cassidy) Shyke.Nora married Philip Blain in Watseka on December 29, 1951Nora spent her life selflessly caring for family and others. She was a member of the Watseka VFW and supported the Martinton Food Bank and Crescent City Paramedics. She also enjoyed playing cards and watching sports, especially tennis.Surviving Mrs. Blain is her son, Leland (Soon Ik) Blain of Mahomet, IL; daughter, Connie Blain of Portage, IN; sisters, Eileen (Ira) Ratliff of Martinton, IL, and Margaret Leveque of Ashkum, IL; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jacob) Blain Christen of Chandler, AZ, Jill Blain of Chandler, AZ, and Joy Blain of Mesa, AZ; great-grandchildren, Leandra and Liev Blain Christen of Chandler, AZ; a special niece Susan Ratliff Thomas, and numerous other nieces and nephews.She is also preceded in death by both parents; husband, Philip; sister, Mary DeWitt; two brothers-in-law, Jack DeWitt and Vernon Leveque; and great-grandson, Leo Blain Christen.Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 1-3pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.Graveside Services will follow with the burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton, IL.Memorials in Mrs. Blain's name can be made to the , Martinton Food Bank and/ or Crescent City EMS.Please leave your memories for the family at HYPERLINK " http://www.baierfuneralhome.com -Paid obituary Funeral Home Baier Funeral Home

102 W Oak St

Watseka , IL 60970

(815) 432-2222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Times Republic from Mar. 22 to Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Times Republic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.