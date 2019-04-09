Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Obert Hilgendorf, 91, longtime Chebanse, IL. resident, passed away peacefully April 7, 2019 at the Illinois Veterans Home, Manteno, IL.



He was born Dec. 14, 1927 in Roberts, IL., the eldest of four, to Arthur & Clara (Tiarks) Hilgendorf. He graduated from Donovan High School in 1945. He served in the Army Air Force from March 1946 to March 1949 as a Sergeant in the 12th Weather Squadron. He married Evelyn Poff on Nov. 18, 1950 at Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse. He farmed for many years and retired from Standard Oil as a Fertilizer Plant Manager in Chebanse, IL. He loved his Family, Chocolate Chip Cookies, the Chicago Cubs and playing cards.



Surviving are his wife Evelyn; four children David (Debby) of Fishers, IN; Brian (Cathie) of Clifton; Susan Lareau of Chebanse; and Dale of Chebanse; seven grand children and 13 great-grandchildren with one due in May; sister-in-law Nancy Hilgendorf and brother-in-law Robert (Lucy) Munsterman and many nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers, Rev.,Dr. Maynard & Onnie, sister Aloha Munsterman, and Daughter-in-Law Connie (Jakob) Hilgendorf.



Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton and one hour before the funeral service officiated by Rev. Kene Whybrew; at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, IL. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse, IL.; Kankakee Valley Hospice; or Illinois Veterans Home, Manteno, IL.



