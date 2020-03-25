|
Orrin N. Rowe Jr, 79, of Iroquois passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. He was born on March 13, 1941 in Milo, Maine, the son of Orrin N. Sr and Hilma (Ellis) Rowe. Orrin married Donna Frye on August 10, 1993 in Watseka.
He is survived by his wife Donna Rowe of Iroquois; two sons Orrin N. Rowe III and Curtis Rowe, both of Rantoul; a step son David Mays of Iroquois; a sister April Fogg; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Orrin enjoyed gardening and watching east coast sports.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family's wishes.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2020