|
|
Pamela Jean Williams passed away on Friday December 13th 2019. She was born on August 7th 1965 in Watseka Illinois to Alice LaMontagne and Donald Leppard. Pam was a CNA for many years. She loved to cook, plant flowers, decorate, be out on the water and ride on the motorcycle with members of the State Line Riders. She had a heart of gold and she cared about many people. She has 5 children and 11 grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is survived by one son Chad Walwer of Illinois and one daughter Alicia (Matt) Wilkins of North Dakota. Her 11 grandchildren Zachery, Baylie, Chasine, Keirstin, Allison, Haley, Brennah, Jax, Ethan, Kasen, and Peyten. She is also survived by her siblings Linda (Tom) Wienrank of North Carolina, Raymond (Rhonda) Leppard of Florida, Donnie (Lisa) Leppard of Florida, and Ronnie (Shirley) Leppard of Illinois. Half sister Tammy Riston Shepherd of Illinois. Step siblings Chuck (Teri) Riston of Illinois, Cyndy (Harold) Jefford of Illinois, Craig Riston of Illinois, Curtis (Kathy) Riston of Illinois, Shirley Hinton(Guy Hayes) of Tennessee, Rick (Sharlene) Godby of Tennessee, Randy (Roxy) Godby of Illinois, Mike Godby of Tennessee, Linda Godby of Tennessee, and John (Joy) Godby of Texas and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Alice LaMontagne Harper and Donald Leppard. One step mother Ruth Leppard. Two step fathers Raymond Riston and Tom Harper. Three sons Terry Walwer Jr., Christopher Walwer and Nathan Walwer. Two sisters Cathie Riston and Carrie Gilde Leon. One niece Tanya Leppard of Florida and a great niece Kiley Sue Wienrank of North Carolina. And one nephew Curtis "Bub" Riston of Illinois, Services are at Centennial Christian Church on December 21st. Visitation will be at 10 funeral at 11. Burial will be at Iroquois Memorial Park and lunch will be served at Centennial Christian Church following burial.
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019