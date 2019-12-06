|
Patricia D. Hamann, 92, Grant Park, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Bickford House in Bourbonnais, IL.
She was born in Chicago, IL, on September 23, 1927, to Walter and Nila (Baker) Bauer.
She married Wesley H. Hamann on July 14, 1945, in Kankakee, IL.
She is survived by her six children; Jill (Ronald) Claussen of Grant Park, IL, Joy (William) Blanke of Momence, IL, John (Jayne) Hamann of Deland, FL and Julia (Larry) Chartier of Deland, FL Jeffrey Hamann of Momence, IL, and Jay (Diane) Hamann of Ashkum, IL. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren; Trisha (Shannon) Meherg, Tracey Claussen (Mark Wydra), Tyler Claussen, Blaine (Amy) MacDonald, Jordan (Mark) Potempa, Steven Hamann, Shelly Hamann (Mark Veldhuizen), Ann (D.J.) Moody, William Blanke, Jr., Jason (Becky) West, Ben (Adrienne) West, Kevin Chartier (Anna Price), Jill (Tom) Reardon. Twenty great grandchildren; Madison and Kaylie Meherg, Megan and Taylor Arseneau, Andrew Fulk, Alyssa and Jacob Hemp, Holly Moody, Odin and Ione West, Joshua and Ramsey West, Cayden, Hunter and Briar Potempa, Dahn, Julia and Ella Chartier, and Tom and Lauren Reardon. One sister; Mary Davis of Martinton, IL and sister-in-law; Monica Bauer of Kankakee, IL. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Wesley on April 21, 1980, Son, Jerry Hamann on March 29, 2001, Daughter, Jone MacDonald on June 20, 2014, Son-in-law, Gregory B. MacDonald on December 1, 1994, Grandson, David Bohl on July 14, 1997, Granddaughter, Heather MacDonald Arseneau on June 20, 2005, Great Grandson, Lucas West on December 25, 2007, Brother, Dean Bauer on September 17, 2018, and Brother-in-law, James Davis on April 7, 2010.
She previously had worked at Baker & Taylor Company in Momence, IL and Kankakee Therapy and Rental.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Interment will be held at the Union Corners Cemetery in Grant Park, IL.
Memorials may be made towards Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 6 to Dec. 14, 2019