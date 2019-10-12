|
|
Mr. Paul Petry, 94, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Mr. Petry was born, the son of Adam and Julia in The Lakes, Poland where he resided until the age of seventeen.
Paul married Betty Neese Petry on May 6, 2001 in Watseka, IL.
Paul was a Government employee and a Sheet Metal Worker where he made many lifelong friends and enjoyed helping people. Mr. Petry served in the United States Army for 6 years and loved his adopted country.
Surviving Mr. Petry is his wife, Betty Petry; children and step children, Paul (Jonna), Margaret (Jeff), Anita (Antonio), Christina, Michael (Tehia), John (Maria), Terry (Ligia), Beth (Roger), Carolann (Daniel), David (Christie), Roy (Gayla), and Linda (William), forty-six grandchildren and thirty-seven great-grandchildren. For the majority of his life, Paul led a very spiritual Christian life in which he loved and spoke about the love and salvation gift of our Lord Jesus Christ to all he came in contact with.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren.
Visitation and the celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 1-3pm, at the First Baptist Church in Watseka, IL. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 pm. Pastor Jackson will officiate.
Burial will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Lisle Cemetery 979 Ogden Ave., Lisle, IL 60532
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019