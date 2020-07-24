Pauline I. Melson, 98, of Watseka passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.
Pauline was born April 21, 1922 in Dunnington, IN, the daughter of John and Catherine (Gick) Schmidt. She married Earl Langellier in Indiana on September 30, 1942 where they farmed together for many years until he preceded her in death on May 10, 1963. Pauline later met Francis L. Melson at a company Christmas party and were married on June 27, 1970 in Watseka and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2017. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle Bush; one son, Michael Langellier; one grandchild, Jim Koester; six brothers, Herman, Ervin, Charles, Cecil, James, and Joseph Schmidt; and three sisters, Rita LaBeau, Anita Mae Smith, and Rose Mary Puetz.
She is survived by three daughters, Donna (Roy) Koester of Watseka, Pam (David) Harvey of Watseka, and Rita Ballou of Leesburg, VA; one son-in-law, Ed Bush of Cissna Park; one step-daughter, Sherrie (Bill) Ferguson of Eldon, MO; twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Pauline was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. She enjoyed dancing, reading, and spending time with her family.
Private visitation and funeral services will be held at St. Edmund Catholic Church due to coronavirus restrictions with burial to follow at G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to St. Edmund Catholic Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Please share a memory of Pauline at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.