Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL
Pearl L. Roberge


1925 - 2020
Pearl L. Roberge Obituary
Pearl L. Roberge, 94, of Watseka passed away January 14, 2020 at Watseka Rehab & Health Care Center. Pearl was born April 28, 1925 in Milford, the daughter of George and Eva (Burgett) Matson. Pearl married Richard Roberge on June 28, 1948 in Hoosick Falls, NY and he survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Gary (Sue) Roberge of Onarga and Mark Roberge of Alva, FL; one sister, Betty Murphy of Hoopeston; two grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and one sister.
Mrs. Roberge was a member of the St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka and she enjoyed to dance.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the 2:00 p.m. funeral service on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Fr. Michael Powell will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to St. Edmund Catholic Church.
Please share a memory of Pearl at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020
