Ralph Broquard, 86, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.
He was born August 15, 1933 in Fairbury, IL, the son of Joshua Broquard and Marie (Schmidt) Broquard.
Ralph married Vie Decker on November 22, 1963. She passed away on February 19, 2002.
Mr. Broquard was a District Manager for Honeggers & Co. and worked for Ace Feed in Watseka for twenty years. Ralph was also a truck driver for many years. He was a member of the Watseka American Legion Post #23, Watseka Elks Lodge 1791, and the First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed wood working, antiquing, and a good cold beer.
Ralph served in the ARMY in the 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War.
Surviving Mr. Broquard are his step-children, Terry (Donna Orcutt) Burger of Watseka and Suzie (Ken) Barragree of Watseka; brothers, Ken Broquard of Fairbury, IL and Dean Broquard of San Diego, CA; sisters, Margaret (Earl) Feucht of Princeville, IL and Doris (Larry) Cottrell of Chenoa, IL; sister-in-law, Beverly Devine of Watseka; brother-in-law, Wayne Decker of Crescent City; grandchildren, Travis (Kristin) Burger of Watseka and Angie (Tim) Weir of Mackinaw, IL; great-grandchildren, Seth and Drew Leverenz and Izzy and Ellie Weir; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vie; and one brother, Earl Broquard.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4-7pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.
Funeral Services will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the First Presbyterian Church in Watseka. Rev. Tom McCann will officiate along with John Franklin.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, IL.
Memorials in Mr. Broquard's name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Danville Veterans Administration, or Donor's Choice.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020